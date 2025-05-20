The UN humanitarian affairs office has reported that Israel has approved the entry of around 100 aid trucks into Gaza — far short of the estimated 500 trucks needed daily to meet the besieged enclave’s overwhelming humanitarian needs.

"We have requested and received approval of more trucks to enter today, many more than were approved yesterday," Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday.

"And we expect, of course, with that approval, many of them, hopefully, all of them to cross today to a point where they can be picked up and get further into Gaza for distribution," Laerke said.

When asked for a specific number, he said the figure was "around 100." According to the UN, Gaza needs at least 500 aid trucks per day to meet the population’s basic needs.

The announcement came a day after just nine aid trucks were cleared for entry into Gaza via the Kerem Shalom crossing on Monday – a number that OCHA and other aid groups have repeatedly said is far below what is needed to meet the urgent humanitarian needs of Gaza's population.

Of the nine trucks cleared Monday, Laerke said only five were actually able to move into Gaza due to logistical challenges at the crossing.

“Out of those nine, five of them actually crossed into Gaza … for logistical reasons. Four of them were not able to enter,” he said, explaining that the crossing involves a complex transfer process. “As you know, the crossing has different stages, and there is a repacking … from one set of trucks to another set of trucks before it can move in.”

Thousands of trucks of aid ‘ready to go’, five allowed

Even the five trucks that crossed on Monday have yet to be fully released for delivery, Laerke noted, due to ongoing control measures by Israeli authorities.

"So it moved from different levels of Israeli control. The last level where the five trucks entered are still under Israeli control, and we need permission to pick it up."

That permission had not been granted as of Monday, but Laerke said the situation changed Tuesday morning.

"This morning, we do have the permission to collect those five trucks. That is as much as I know right now. We do have the permission to collect those trucks, and we do have permission to collect more trucks that may enter today," he said.