The three-day Turkish Festival showcasing the rich heritage, flavours and artistry of Türkiye came to a close this weekend in the US city of Chicago, with organisers hailing the event as a turning point in making Turkish culture a lasting part of the city's diverse cultural landscape.

Held at the Donald E Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, visitors at one of North America's most comprehensive Turkish festivals were treated to traditional cuisine, handicrafts, live performances and interactive art demonstrations. The event opened Friday with a vibrant parade by a traditional Ottoman military band, or mehter.

Visitors explored more than 200 booths offering delicacies from various regions of Türkiye, including dishes presented by celebrated Turkish chef Ramazan Bingol.

Others tried their hand at centuries-old art forms such as paper marbling (ebru), illumination (tezhip), ceramics and calligraphy, brought to life by Turkish artisans specially invited for the occasion and coordinated by Rumeysa Ozperk, head of the festival’s art team.

“We had eight artists and seven different art forms on display, including paper marbling (ebru), filography, wood printing, calligraphy, plate painting, and porcelain clay crown workshops,” Ozperk told Anadolu Agency.

“Especially ebru and tezhip drew intense interest. While many visitors were foreigners, Turkish attendees also deepened their cultural connection through these arts. Over the three days, we welcomed nearly a thousand visitors, held workshops, and made some sales, which made us very happy.”

Speaking on the final day of festivities, Halil Demir, co-founder of the festival’s organising committee, said the event exceeded expectations and has cemented its place in the city’s cultural calendar.