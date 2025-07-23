China's commerce minister and the European Union's trade chief had a "candid and in-depth" discussion on economic and trade cooperation as well as other issues that both sides face, the Chinese ministry said on Wednesday.

The call comes days before the China-EU summit on Thursday in Beijing, when EU leaders plan to press China on rare earth supplies and the war in Ukraine.

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic spoke over a video call on Tuesday, during which Wang also conveyed solemn representations on the EU's listing of two Chinese banks under its sanctions against Russia.

China has called the EU's accusations against the two financial institutions "groundless" and said it opposes the unilateral sanctions that lack basis in international law.