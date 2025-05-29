Voters headed to polling stations across South Korea on Thursday morning as early voting began for the country’s snap presidential election, said local media reports.

Long queues of voters were observed at several polling stations in the capital, Seoul, although this year's early voting is being held entirely on weekdays, unlike in previous years, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Early voting began at 3,568 polling stations nationwide as voters prepare to elect a successor to former President Yoon Suk Yeol for a five-year term.

Yeoul was ousted over his abortive attempt to invoke martial law in December.

The two-day early voting period will end at 6 pm local time Friday (0900GMT), according to the National Election Commission (NEC).

Currently, six hopefuls are vying for the country's top office, but the actual contest is between two candidates.