A blue backdrop filled with flags sets the familiar stage of a diplomatic summit.

The camera zooms in on Simon Kofe, the foreign minister of the Pacific island-nation Tuvalu, delivering a speech on climate mobility.

As the frame slowly zooms out, the picture presents a shock-and-awe moment: he is standing knee-deep in seawater.

Kofe’s message is powerful and unmistakable: his country is disappearing. " We are sinking ," he declared at COP26 — a moment that captured global attention.

Four years have passed since that speech, yet Tuvalu remains at the heart of climate discussions.

On June 16, Australia launched a first-of-its-kind visa programme driven by the realities of climate change.

Under a bilateral agreement, 280 Tuvaluan citizens will be selected annually through a random ballot between July 2025 and January 2026. Those chosen will receive permanent residency upon arrival, with the right to work, access public healthcare, and pursue education.

But what about the rest?

Scientists predict that most of Tuvalu will be under water in a few decades. As sea levels continue to rise, tidal surges, waves and storms will become increasingly destructive, and the frequency and severity of flooding will escalate dramatically.

Similar existential threats loom over nations like Kiribati, Bangladesh and the Marshall Islands, where rising tides and extreme weather accelerate displacement.

By signing a landmark agreement with Tuvalu, Australia has become one of the first countries to offer resettlement pathways for people facing displacement due to climate change.

But no binding definition of ‘climate refugee’ exists within current global frameworks. Efforts to broaden these definitions — including initiatives like the Global Compact on Refugees — have so far fallen short.

While some argue that expanding refugee definitions could blur legal lines, the urgency of climate displacement has renewed demands for decisive action.

The concerns over the growing number of climate refugees were at the heart of a recent panel discussion titled ‘Refugees: From Exile to Reconstruction?’ held during the International Law Conference at Bogazici University in Istanbul.

Moderated by Prof Satvinder Juss of King’s College London, the session brought together legal scholars to discuss the growing disconnect between law and lived experience, especially in the face of irreversible environmental change.

Prof Ali Wardak from the University of South Wales addressed the situation in Afghanistan, where drought and land degradation increasingly overlap with conflict-related displacement.

“We can no longer afford to separate the causes,” he warned, “because war and climate feed into each other.”

Dr Naziye Dirikgil of Sakarya University focused on the legal implications of temporary protection in permanent environmental loss.

She noted that Türkiye is drafting new climate legislation that may extend such protection to climate-displaced persons, though the legal classification remains uncertain.

In response to a specific query from TRT World, both experts acknowledged that international law offers no clear path for recognising climate refugees.

In an exclusive interview with TRT World on the sidelines of the event, Prof Juss gave detailed views on the legal and ethical dilemmas surrounding climate displacement and whether international law is equipped to face a future shaped by vanishing homelands.

Gaps in protection

The 1951 Refugee Convention remains a cornerstone of international refugee law. However, it was created more than 70 years ago in response to the refugee crisis in Europe after World War II, and its scope reflects the political and legal context of that period.

As a result, the Convention does not address the current drivers of displacement, particularly those related to climate change.

Juss proposes two paths forward to address the gaps.

One is to amend the Convention to include climate change as a basis for protection. The other is to reinterpret the existing legal text in a more imaginative and inclusive way, so that it reflects the realities of displacement in environmentally vulnerable and post-conflict societies.

Professor Juss says that climate-induced migration cannot be separated from global inequalities. He highlights how those most affected are often from the global south, where race and religion intersect with vulnerability.

“It is to look at the intersectionality, the extent to which refugees come predominantly as climate change refugees from the global south,” he says.