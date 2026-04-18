Russia launched a major overnight drone attack on Ukraine, damaging port infrastructure in the southern Odesa region and cutting power to around 380,000 consumers in the northern Chernihiv region, Ukrainian officials said on Saturday.

According to Ukraine’s air force, Moscow launched 219 long-range drones in the latest wave of attacks, underscoring the continued pressure on the country’s civilian and economic infrastructure.

Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper said drones struck agricultural warehouses, depots, and administrative buildings, causing significant damage but no reported casualties.

In the north, Russian forces targeted an energy facility in Chernihiv, triggering widespread blackouts, according to the regional power distribution operator.

The strikes come as both sides intensify attacks far from the front lines.