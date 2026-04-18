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Russia, Ukraine trade overnight strikes across key regions
Overnight strikes damage ports, warehouses and energy facilities as Ukraine and Russia trade fresh attacks deep into critical infrastructure zones.
Russia, Ukraine trade overnight strikes across key regions
Workers clean an area at a site of an apartment building hit by a Russian strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kiev, Ukraine, April 17, 2026. / Reuters
4 hours ago

Russia launched a major overnight drone attack on Ukraine, damaging port infrastructure in the southern Odesa region and cutting power to around 380,000 consumers in the northern Chernihiv region, Ukrainian officials said on Saturday.

According to Ukraine’s air force, Moscow launched 219 long-range drones in the latest wave of attacks, underscoring the continued pressure on the country’s civilian and economic infrastructure.

Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper said drones struck agricultural warehouses, depots, and administrative buildings, causing significant damage but no reported casualties.

In the north, Russian forces targeted an energy facility in Chernihiv, triggering widespread blackouts, according to the regional power distribution operator.

The strikes come as both sides intensify attacks far from the front lines.

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Ukraine attacks Russian cities

In Russia, Ukrainian drones hit industrial targets overnight in the Volga cities of Syzran and Novokuibyshevsk in the Samara region, local governor Vyacheslav Fedorischev said.

While he did not specify the facilities, both cities host major oil refineries that have repeatedly been targeted during the war.

The latest exchange highlights the growing focus on infrastructure warfare, with both Moscow and Kiev seeking to disrupt energy supplies, logistics and industrial capacity deep inside each other’s territory.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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