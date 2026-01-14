Several European countries have urged their citizens to depart Iran, citing a deteriorating security situation as both anti and pro-government protests continue while fears of possible US attacks on Iran are also growing.

On Wednesday, Spain’s Foreign Ministry advised its nationals to depart the country, warning that conditions remain unstable nationwide.

"Spaniards who are in Iran are recommended to leave the country making use of the available means," the ministry said in an updated travel advisory.

"The situation is unstable in the whole country. Different sources report several deaths and arrests of protesters," it added.

Italy has also renewed its call for citizens to leave Iran because of security concerns.

The Italian Foreign Ministry said around 600 Italians are currently in the country, most of them in Tehran.

"There are more than 900 members of the Italian Armed Forces in the region," the ministry said, adding that precautionary measures were being adopted to protect personnel stationed in neighbouring countries.

Poland has issued a similar warning, urging its citizens to leave Iran immediately and advising against all travel to the country.

Germany has also discouraged travel, warning of a risk of arbitrary arrest and urging those already in Iran to depart.