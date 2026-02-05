WORLD
2 min read
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Moscow's envoy pledges continued energy support to Havana as Washington escalates sanctions and threats over Cuban oil imports.
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
A driver fills his tank at a Havana gas station as Cubans hope for dialogue after Trump said Mexico would stop sending oil to Cuba, February 3 2026. / Reuters
February 5, 2026

Russia will continue supplying oil to Cuba, its ambassador in Havana said on Thursday, even as the United States intensifies pressure on nations that sell fuel to the Caribbean island and labels Havana a threat to US national security.

“We assume that this practice will continue,” Russian Ambassador Viktor Coronelli told state news agency RIA, reiterating Moscow’s long-standing energy ties with Cuba.

The pledge comes against a backdrop of mounting US diplomatic and economic pressure on Cuba. 

Last week, US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency with respect to Cuba, calling the island’s government an “unusual and extraordinary threat” and threatening tariffs on any country that supplies oil to Havana.

The aggressive policy shift, aimed at isolating the Cuban leadership and curbing its access to energy, has already disrupted traditional oil routes.

RelatedTRT World - Trump oil blockade triggers fuel crisis across Cuba

Venezuela stopped oil deliveries

Venezuela, historically Cuba’s largest supplier, has halted deliveries amid US pressure, contributing to widespread fuel shortages, soaring food and transport costs, and hours-long blackouts, even in the capital Havana.

RECOMMENDED

Cuba’s government has condemned the US measures, with officials calling the tariff threats and sanctions an attempt to “suffocate” the island’s economy and undermine its sovereignty. 

Demonstrations and official denunciations have underscored the deep public unease over potential further cuts to energy lifelines.

RelatedTRT World - China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order

No backstep despite US pressure

Moscow’s renewed commitment underscores the strategic value Russia places on its ties with Havana, even as diplomatic tensions with Washington rise. 

Russia and Cuba have maintained cooperative energy arrangements for years, with Moscow previously agreeing to supply significant volumes of oil and petroleum products to the island under bilateral deals.

While Russia’s ongoing deliveries may offer temporary relief, analysts say Cuba’s broader energy security remains vulnerable as geopolitical pressure mounts and traditional suppliers curtail shipments.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Why does February only have 28 days?
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands
Türkiye's maiden unmanned surface vessel secures Saudi partnership
Russia to provide energy aid to crisis-hit Cuba
China slams Israeli attempts to annex Palestine's West Bank
Seoul spy agency claims North Korea preparing Kim’s daughter as heir
No need to panic. Risk of Nipah spread low after India, Bangladesh cases, says WHO
Syria takes over key Al Tanf base following US pullout to Jordan
Brazil orders X to block Grok's sexualised deepfakes immediately
US, Mexico seize cocaine in rare coordinated Pacific operation
Village evacuated after debris from missile attack hits Russian military site: official