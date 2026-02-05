Russia will continue supplying oil to Cuba, its ambassador in Havana said on Thursday, even as the United States intensifies pressure on nations that sell fuel to the Caribbean island and labels Havana a threat to US national security.
“We assume that this practice will continue,” Russian Ambassador Viktor Coronelli told state news agency RIA, reiterating Moscow’s long-standing energy ties with Cuba.
The pledge comes against a backdrop of mounting US diplomatic and economic pressure on Cuba.
Last week, US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency with respect to Cuba, calling the island’s government an “unusual and extraordinary threat” and threatening tariffs on any country that supplies oil to Havana.
The aggressive policy shift, aimed at isolating the Cuban leadership and curbing its access to energy, has already disrupted traditional oil routes.
Venezuela stopped oil deliveries
Venezuela, historically Cuba’s largest supplier, has halted deliveries amid US pressure, contributing to widespread fuel shortages, soaring food and transport costs, and hours-long blackouts, even in the capital Havana.
Cuba’s government has condemned the US measures, with officials calling the tariff threats and sanctions an attempt to “suffocate” the island’s economy and undermine its sovereignty.
Demonstrations and official denunciations have underscored the deep public unease over potential further cuts to energy lifelines.
No backstep despite US pressure
Moscow’s renewed commitment underscores the strategic value Russia places on its ties with Havana, even as diplomatic tensions with Washington rise.
Russia and Cuba have maintained cooperative energy arrangements for years, with Moscow previously agreeing to supply significant volumes of oil and petroleum products to the island under bilateral deals.
While Russia’s ongoing deliveries may offer temporary relief, analysts say Cuba’s broader energy security remains vulnerable as geopolitical pressure mounts and traditional suppliers curtail shipments.