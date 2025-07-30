INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
Canada weighing recognition of Palestine — Canadian media
Reports say Carney is expected to hold a virtual meeting to discuss the situation in the Middle East.
The reports came shortly after Carney spoke with his British counterpart, Keir Starmer, about the UK's statement on the recognition of Palestine. / Reuters
July 30, 2025

Canada is weighing whether to recognise Palestine and whether the recognition would be conditioned, according to Canadian media reports.

Reports cited an unnamed source on Tuesday as saying that no decision has been made yet, but Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to hold a virtual cabinet meeting on Wednesday to discuss the situation in the Middle East.

The reports came shortly after Carney spoke with his British counterpart, Keir Starmer, about the situation in besieged Gaza and the UK's statement on the recognition of Palestine.

On Monday, Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand reaffirmed Ottawa's commitment to a two-state solution.

"Despite the complexity of the situation, our collective presence here today reflects strong international support for a negotiated solution, one that ensures Palestinian self-determination and Israeli security," Anand said.

International pressure

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris would recognise Palestine during the UN General Assembly in September.

This week, Starmer followed suit and said his government would also recognise Palestine at the UNGA if Israel fails to take steps to end its carnage in Gaza.

Israel slammed the move by the UK, saying it would be a "reward for Hamas."

Palestine is currently recognised by 149 of the UN’s 193 member states — a number that has grown since Israel launched its genocide in Gaza in October 2023.

SOURCE:TRT World
