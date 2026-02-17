Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s upcoming visit to Ethiopia has received wide coverage in local media, highlighting its diplomatic significance as the two countries mark 100 years since the opening of Türkiye’s embassy in the capital Addis Ababa, a milestone in relations that date back as far as the 16th century.

Both state-owned and private media outlets have broadly portrayed the visit positively, emphasising longstanding ties, growing economic engagement and Ankara’s diplomatic role in the region.

The trip, scheduled for Tuesday at the invitation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, will be Erdogan’s first to Ethiopia in more than a decade.

State-run Fana Broadcasting Corporation has framed the visit as a level up in bilateral relations. In one article about the Turkish president, the headline portrayed him as “the architect of the new Türkiye.”

Private media outlet Addis Standard also reported on the visit, linking it to tensions in the Horn of Africa and Türkiye’s diplomatic engagement in the region. Its coverage said the two countries are expected to sign various cooperation agreements that have already been reached at the official level.

In another report, Pulse of Africa, a pan-African digital media platform launched last October by Abiy, underscored that Türkiye is strengthening its presence in the Red Sea and Horn of Africa as President Erdogan visits Addis Ababa to expand trade, infrastructure and security ties.

Speaking at an event marking the century-old bilateral relations, Türkiye’s ambassador to Ethiopia, Berk Baran, said Erdogan’s visit marks “the elevation of already strong ties.”

“Türkiye and Ethiopia already enjoy a strategic relationship in various aspects, including political, economic and social relations,” he said.

Consistent political ties and dialogue

"In this ambivalent global order, Türkiye and Ethiopia have built a very consistent open relationship without third-party mediation. This should be kept and strengthened,” Emre Yasin Kekec, an independent researcher based in Türkiye, told Anadolu.

Analysts say the relationship has been shaped by mutual political understanding, even when national interests differed.