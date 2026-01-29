The colour of the winning party in Myanmar's junta-run election is the same green as a general's uniform, its staff are retired senior officers, and most expect it to march in lockstep with the military.

The Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) claimed an overwhelming victory that indicates the country's armed forces, known as the Tatmadaw, intend to preserve their grip on power.

But the decision by the top brass to cloak its command in civilian dress means ceding some of junta chief Min Aung Hlaing's singular authority, analysts say.

It also gives some regional partners cover to engage with and invest in a country that many Western nations consider a pariah, five years after the military seized power in a coup, triggering civil war.

Related TRT World - Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win

"The Tatmadaw is here to stay, but political and military dynamics will change," said Morgan Michaels, a research fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies think tank.

"The Tatmadaw's strategy of responding to dissent and armed opposition since the coup solely with force has led to humiliating defeats and serious damage to the institution," said Michaels.

"This is not a sophisticated way to rule the country."

'Change uniforms'

Official election results have yet to be released after the vote's final phase on Sunday, but the pro-military USDP said it will form a government when parliament convenes in March.

Democracy advocates and citizens complain no other party had a fighting chance in the poll — widely criticised as a ploy to rebrand military rule.

"I'm not interested in the results at all because I already knew what they would be," said a 48-year-old taxi driver from Mandalay, speaking anonymously for security reasons.

"Even if they form a new government, it's just the same people," he added. "They'll simply change uniforms."

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing ceding power to a civilian government, even one bound tightly to his will, would seem to dilute his authority.

But sharing power around different elites bound by ties to the military cannily ensures it will maintain a central and unchallenged role, analysts say.