Pakistani and Afghan authorities have reported casualties on both sides of the Durand Line after Afghanistan said it launched retaliatory strikes, while Pakistan described the actions as unprovoked and said it responded immediately, heightening tensions between the two South Asian neighbours.

Mosharraf Zaidi, spokesman for Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said late on Thursday that in response to "unprovoked" Afghan attacks, Pakistan launched "Operation Righteous Fury" that killed or wounded dozens of Afghan Taliban soldiers.

"A total of 72 Afghan Taliban combatants have been terminated, more than 120 have been injured. Sixteen Afghan Taliban posts have been destroyed and seven Afghan Taliban posts have been captured," he said.

Zaidi stated that a large ammunition depot, an Afghan Taliban battalion headquarters, and an Afghan Taliban sector headquarters were also destroyed.

"So far, more than 36 tanks, artillery guns and armoured personnel carriers have been destroyed," he added.

Two security personnel have lost their lives in the ongoing clashes, Dawn newspaper reported.

Afghan deputy spokesman Hamdullah Fiteat, meanwhile, said that Afghan forces killed 55 Pakistani soldiers and seized 23 bodies. Officials also claimed seizing Pakistani posts.

However, Zaidi said there were "no Pakistani posts captured or damaged", adding its forces "inflicted heavy losses" across the border in retaliation.

​​​​​​​TRT World could not independently confirm reports of casualties on both sides of the border.

According to the latest reports, fighting is ongoing across various sectors along the Durand Line, a porous border between the two neighbours.

The latest clashes come after Pakistan said it carried out air strikes last week in Afghanistan, killing 70 "terrorists."