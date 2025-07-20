Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been diagnosed with intestinal inflammation and will have a three-day rest, his office said on Sunday.

Netanyahu, who is 75 years old, fell ill overnight and was found to be suffering from intestinal inflammation and dehydration, for which he is receiving intravenous fluids, a statement said.

“Under the guidance of his doctors, the prime minister will rest at home for the next three days and manage the affairs of state from there,” the office said.

Netanyahu was fitted with a pacemaker in 2023, and last December, he had his prostate removed after he was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection.

According to Channel 12, the premier will not join Sunday’s Knesset meeting and his trial session before the Tel Aviv District Court is scheduled for Monday.