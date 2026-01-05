US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that a "great legislation" would soon be discussed in Congress, allowing his administration to impose tariffs on countries buying Russian oil.

"We can raise tariffs on them very quickly," Trump told reporters on Air Force One as he was returning from his Florida estate of Mar-a-Lago to the White House.

He was referring to India, on which the US doubled tariffs to 50 percent in August over its oil trade with Russia, which Washington opposes.

Trump was joined on the plane by Senator Lindsey Graham, who provided details on a proposal for legislation.

"India is now buying substantially less Russian oil," Graham said, adding that oil purchases were what was keeping Moscow's "war machine going".

Trump claimed the economy of Russia, now almost in its fourth year of war with neighbouring Ukraine and facing continued Western sanctions, was in "lousy" condition.

Related TRT World - Russia says Ukraine drone attacks targeted Moscow daily in 2026

Trump says doesn’t believe Ukraine struck Putin residence