WORLD
2 min read
'Great legislation' in pipeline allowing tariffs on buyers of Russian oil: Trump
Trump claims the economy of Russia, now almost in its fourth year of war with neighbouring Ukraine, is in "lousy" condition.
'Great legislation' in pipeline allowing tariffs on buyers of Russian oil: Trump
US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on Air Force One, Sunday, January 4, 2026. / AP
January 5, 2026

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that a "great legislation" would soon be discussed in Congress, allowing his administration to impose tariffs on countries buying Russian oil.

"We can raise tariffs on them very quickly," Trump told reporters on Air Force One as he was returning from his Florida estate of Mar-a-Lago to the White House.

He was referring to India, on which the US doubled tariffs to 50 percent in August over its oil trade with Russia, which Washington opposes.

Trump was joined on the plane by Senator Lindsey Graham, who provided details on a proposal for legislation.

"India is now buying substantially less Russian oil," Graham said, adding that oil purchases were what was keeping Moscow's "war machine going".

Trump claimed the economy of Russia, now almost in its fourth year of war with neighbouring Ukraine and facing continued Western sanctions, was in "lousy" condition.

RelatedTRT World - Russia says Ukraine drone attacks targeted Moscow daily in 2026

Trump says doesn’t believe Ukraine struck Putin residence

RECOMMENDED

The Trump administration has characterised its pressure on Moscow as a means to clinch an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, amid efforts that included a meeting between the US president and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Florida last month.

Soon after those talks, Russia accused Ukraine of conducting a drone attack on a residence used by Russian President Vladimir Putin late last month in the northwestern Novgorod region. Kiev immediately denied the claims.

Trump had initially said he was "angry" over the alleged attack, which the CIA later said it assessed was not true.

The US president, who was briefed by the CIA days earlier on the assessment, told reporters on Sunday that he did not believe it took place.

"I don't believe that strike happened," he said.

"There is something that happened fairly nearby but had nothing to do with this," he added, noting that US officials had since been able to check the veracity of the Russian allegations.

"We just hope that Russia and Ukraine get it settled," he said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UK and Germany slam Israeli plan to expand occupied West Bank control
Big Tech on trial in US as Zuckerberg, YouTube chief face claims of addicting children
UK Cabinet backs PM Starmer amid resignation calls over Epstein scandal
Pakistan-India T20 game on after 'outcomes achieved' in ICC talks, 'request of friendly countries'
ICC rules out sanctions against Bangladesh after T20 World Cup absence
40 more patients evacuated from Gaza via Rafah crossing under strict Israeli restrictions
US military boards 'defiant oil tanker' in Indian Ocean
SpaceX prioritises 'self-growing city' on the Moon in less than 10 years: Musk
'Very disappointing' — Epstein accomplice Maxwell refuses to answer questions from US House panel
UK police review complaint against ex-Prince Andrew over data leak to Epstein
India, Greece ink declaration to strengthen defence industrial collaboration
Epstein funded anti-Palestine groups, including one aiding Zionist settlements, US documents reveal
Yemen swears in new cabinet in Riyadh, appoints three women ministers
Gaza committee awaits 'Board of Peace' meeting to confirm funding pledges
Israel’s blatant West Bank move breaches international law, Oslo Accords: experts