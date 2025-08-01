In September 2019, a sprawling football stadium in Texas buzzed with the energy of 50,000 Indian-Americans chanting “Howdy, Modi!” as US President Donald Trump – in his first term at the time – joined Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on stage.

Holding hands, Trump and Modi beamed with joy even as the US president attempted a few Hindi phrases, mangling them in a way that sparked a deluge of jests and internet memes in India and beyond.

Optics screamed camaraderie.

Fast forward to 2025. In his second term in office, the Trump-Modi bonhomie appears to be gone.

The once-warm rapport between the two leaders has been replaced by a palpable unease, marked by terse social media posts, economic jabs , and a surprising US tilt towards Pakistan , India’s arch-rival in South Asia.

So, what went wrong?

Michael Kugelman, a Washington-based analyst of South Asian affairs, says that there existed a strong personal chemistry between Trump and Modi during the US president’s first term in office.

“That was rooted in great part on the shared views that the two men had on a number of issues,” he tells TRT World, citing similar policy positions on terrorism, immigration and China’s growing influence on the global stage.

Yet, Kugelman adds, the two men have “very different personalities and very different backgrounds” despite ideological convergences.

The “Howdy, Modi!” spectacle now appears to be more theatre than substance as relations between the US and India sink to a new low.

The unravelling may have begun subtly, but gained momentum of late. One major flashpoint has been Trump’s claim – repeated nearly 30 times from the presidential pulpit in a couple of months – that he brokered peace between India and Pakistan in May 2025.

It was his mediation, insists the US president, that pulled Islamabad and New Delhi from the brink of a nuclear catastrophe after four days of military stand-off, which included the largest dogfight since World War II.

However, India vehemently denies any US mediation. This discrepancy between the US and Indian narratives has fuelled distrust. India’s insistence on rejecting Trump’s mediation claim underscores a deeper wound: the sense that the US is no longer a reliable strategic partner .

Sandip Ghose, an India-based foreign policy analyst, sees it as a pragmatic divergence rather than a betrayal. “Each one is speaking to a different audience,” Ghose tells TRT World.

“Contesting it will be a zero-sum game. India is better off speaking through actions than words,” he says.

Compounding this diplomatic affront is Trump’s economic offensive. On July 30, the US imposed a 25 percent tariff on Indian imports, a move accompanied by a salty social media post by Trump in which he called the economies of Russia and India “dead”.

Ghose downplays the long-term impact of Trump’s coldness towards India. “These are negotiating tactics, which will ultimately even out. (Trump) has himself conceded that negotiations haven’t stopped and the dialogue is ongoing,” he says.

Still, the tariffs sting. Kugelman ties this to Trump’s broader priorities. “It has a lot more to do with President Trump’s personal interests and his goals, and that includes trying to pursue a trade relationship with India that, in his view, would better serve US interests,” he says.

A strategic coup for Pakistan?

Perhaps the most galling development for Modi has been Trump’s newfound warmth towards Pakistan. During his first term, Trump’s rhetoric leaned heavily against Pakistan. But the US president is now singing a different tune, highlighting Pakistan’s potential in oil reserve development.

Trump has also cosied up to Pakistan’s top leadership, particularly General Asim Munir, who was elevated as a Field Marshal after the four-day faceoff with India.

“Pakistan has very successfully pitched itself as a useful partner to an administration that takes a very unconventional approach to diplomacy,” says Kugelman.