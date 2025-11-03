TÜRKİYE
Türkiye launches 'Nexus of the World' campaign to bolster investment
The new initiative aims to strengthen Türkiye’s image as a vital bridge in global trade, innovation, and finance.
The Nexus of the World project reinforces Türkiye’s growing importance in cross-continental cooperation. [File photo] / AA
November 3, 2025

Türkiye has unveiled a new international campaign titled “Nexus of the World,” emphasising its strategic position at the intersection of Europe, Asia and Africa.

The initiative aims to strengthen Türkiye’s image as a key global investment destination, highlighting its role as a crossroads for trade, innovation, and finance.

Positioning the country as a bridge connecting global markets, supply chains, and ideas, the campaign underscores Türkiye’s growing influence in international commerce and economic cooperation.

Leading the effort is the Investment and Finance Office under the Turkish Presidency — the national body tasked with attracting and facilitating foreign investments.

Originally established in 2006 as the Turkish Investment Support and Promotion Agency, the institution was reorganised under the Presidency in 2018 and adopted its current name in March 2025.

Reporting directly to the President, the Office focuses on promoting investment projects that drive Türkiye’s economic growth and competitiveness.

Operating under the Invest in Türkiye brand, it engages in targeted campaigns, digital outreach, and sectoral events designed to attract high-value investors and showcase the country’s dynamic business environment.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
