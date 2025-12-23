Russia and China have condemned the United States’ naval blockade on Venezuela, accusing Washington of illegal aggression and intimidation during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.
Speaking at the session on Tuesday, both countries criticised the US decision to block sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuelan waters, warning that the move risks destabilising Latin America and setting a dangerous precedent.
Russia’s UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, described the blockade as a "real act of aggression" and an unlawful use of force.
"The so-called total and complete blockade is aimed at exerting military, political and economic pressure with the goal of changing a regime that is inconvenient for the United States," Nebenzia told the council.
He warned that Washington would bear responsibility for the humanitarian consequences of the blockade, calling it "cowboy-like conduct" that threatens the wellbeing of Venezuelan civilians.
Nebenzia also cautioned that the US action could become "a template for future acts of force against Latin American states," arguing that Washington respects sovereignty only when governments align with US interests.
China echoed Russia’s criticism, accusing the United States of intimidation and destabilising behaviour, and backed Venezuela’s request for the emergency Security Council meeting.
Ongoing US measures
The session followed an announcement by US President Donald Trump last week declaring a "total and complete blockade" of all sanctioned oil tankers linked to Venezuela.
Since then, US forces have seized at least two vessels departing Venezuelan ports, with Trump saying Washington would keep the ships and their cargo.
Venezuela has condemned the seizures as "international piracy" and accused the United States of using anti-narcotics operations as a pretext to undermine President Nicolas Maduro and gain control over the country’s oil resources.
Responding to the criticism, US ambassador Mike Waltz defended Washington’s actions, saying the United States would do "everything in its power" to protect its borders, its hemisphere and its national security interests.
The United States maintains that the blockade and recent naval operations are aimed at combating drug trafficking and corruption.
Caracas rejects that claim, saying the measures amount to economic warfare and collective punishment.
Venezuela criminalises 'piracy'
Venezuela’s National Assembly has unanimously passed a law allowing prison terms of up to 20 years for anyone who promotes or finances what it calls piracy or blockades, following recent US seizures of Venezuelan oil shipments.
The legislation comes after the United States intercepted tankers linked to Venezuela.
Lawmakers said the measure would protect navigation and commerce, while Maduro accused Washington of trying to undermine Venezuela’s economy and remove him from power.