Russia and China have condemned the United States’ naval blockade on Venezuela, accusing Washington of illegal aggression and intimidation during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

Speaking at the session on Tuesday, both countries criticised the US decision to block sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuelan waters, warning that the move risks destabilising Latin America and setting a dangerous precedent.

Russia’s UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, described the blockade as a "real act of aggression" and an unlawful use of force.

"The so-called total and complete blockade is aimed at exerting military, political and economic pressure with the goal of changing a regime that is inconvenient for the United States," Nebenzia told the council.

He warned that Washington would bear responsibility for the humanitarian consequences of the blockade, calling it "cowboy-like conduct" that threatens the wellbeing of Venezuelan civilians.

Nebenzia also cautioned that the US action could become "a template for future acts of force against Latin American states," arguing that Washington respects sovereignty only when governments align with US interests.

China echoed Russia’s criticism, accusing the United States of intimidation and destabilising behaviour, and backed Venezuela’s request for the emergency Security Council meeting.

Ongoing US measures

The session followed an announcement by US President Donald Trump last week declaring a "total and complete blockade" of all sanctioned oil tankers linked to Venezuela.