Loud explosions, accompanied by sounds resembling aircraft flyovers, were heard in Caracas around 2:00 am (0600 GMT) Saturday, an AFP journalist reported.

The explosions come as US President Donald Trump, who has deployed a navy task force to the Caribbean, raised the possibility of ground strikes against Venezuela.

Sounds of explosions were still being heard around 2:15 am, although their exact location was unclear.

Trump on Monday said the United States hit and destroyed a docking area for alleged Venezuelan drug boats.

The Republican leader would not say if it was a military or CIA operation or where the strike occurred, noting only that it was "along the shore."

The alleged attack would be the first known land strike on Venezuelan soil.

President Nicolas Maduro has neither confirmed nor denied Monday's strike, but said Thursday he was open to cooperation with Washington after weeks of US military pressure.