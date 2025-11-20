Over 60 delegations are meeting in Brussels to discuss reconstruction, governance and security in war-ravaged Gaza and reforming the Palestinian Authority (PA).

France and Saudi Arabia are chairing a meeting of Palestine Donors Group on Thursday, focusing on reforms of the PA called for by a US peace plan that won approval at the United Nations Security Council on Monday.

The PA currently administers semi-autonomous pockets in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and is making a renewed push to become a player in post-war Gaza.

The European Union, the Authority's largest financial supporter, hopes it can effectively rule Gaza after deep reforms. But the US is demanding the PA reform first, and Israel rejects any role for the PA in Gaza outright.

The meeting will not seek financial pledges for Gaza's reconstruction. An upcoming event in Egypt is being planned to raise that money.

While not a central player so far in the negotiations over the territory's future, the EU is increasingly vocal about securing a role in shaping post-war Gaza.

The bloc is planning to train 3,000 Palestinian policemen to secure Gaza. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot pledged 100 French policemen for that mission.

Technocratic, apolitical committee

The US plan calls for the Israeli military to slowly cede territory in Gaza to an advancing mix of these policemen and an International Stabilisation Force.