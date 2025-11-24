ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
Taiwan's 'return' to China key to post World War II order, Xi tells Trump
The Japanese PM said this month a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a military response from Tokyo.
Taiwan's 'return' to China key to post World War II order, Xi tells Trump
Return of Taiwan to China important part of international order, Xi says / AA
November 24, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping has told US President Donald Trump during a phone call that Taiwan's "return to China" is a key part of the post-war international order, state news agency Xinhua reported.

"China and the United States once fought side by side against fascism and militarism and should now work together to safeguard the outcomes of World War II," Xi was quoted as saying by Xinhua on Monday.

A White House official confirmed Trump and Xi had spoken by phone but gave no details.

China regards Taiwan as part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to take control of it, though the island's government rejects Beijing's claim and says only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

China is locked in its biggest diplomatic crisis for years with Japan, after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said this month a hypothetical Chinese attack on “democratically governed Taiwan” could trigger a military response from Tokyo.

Xi and Trump met in South Korea on October 30, following months of trade tensions triggered by Trump's tariff policies.

RECOMMENDED

China has since resumed purchases of US soybeans and halted its expanded curbs on rare earth exports, while the US lowered tariffs on China by 10 percent.

Xi said that China-US ties have stabilised and improved since their meeting.

"The facts again show that cooperation benefits both sides while confrontation hurts both," he told Trump, urging the two countries to maintain positive momentum and expand cooperation.

The two leaders also discussed the war in Ukraine, with Xi reiterating that China supports all efforts conducive to peace while calling on all parties to narrow their differences.

RelatedTRT World - US approves $700M air defence sale to Taiwan, second arms package in a week
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case