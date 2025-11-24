Chinese President Xi Jinping has told US President Donald Trump during a phone call that Taiwan's "return to China" is a key part of the post-war international order, state news agency Xinhua reported.

"China and the United States once fought side by side against fascism and militarism and should now work together to safeguard the outcomes of World War II," Xi was quoted as saying by Xinhua on Monday.

A White House official confirmed Trump and Xi had spoken by phone but gave no details.

China regards Taiwan as part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to take control of it, though the island's government rejects Beijing's claim and says only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

China is locked in its biggest diplomatic crisis for years with Japan, after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said this month a hypothetical Chinese attack on “democratically governed Taiwan” could trigger a military response from Tokyo.

