Washington DC — In Kremlin, Steve Witkoff and Vladimir Putin smiled for the cameras.

What followed on Wednesday, according to the Kremlin, was a three-hour meeting filled with "constructive" signals on the "Ukrainian question."

"He conveyed some signals," Putin's foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters. "And received corresponding ones."

Witkoff, the Trump administration's special envoy, has become the man in the middle of two wars — one in Ukraine, one in Gaza.



After a string of unsuccessful ceasefire talks meant to pause Israel's war in Gaza and a widely questioned aid visit to southern areas of the enclave, Witkoff is now tasked with coaxing Russia into a ceasefire just days before President Donald Trump's deadline for Moscow expires this week.

Trump initially gave Moscow 50 days, then ripped up the clock and moved the deadline forward, warning: end the war or pay the price.

"We're going to see what happens," Trump said on Wednesday. "We'll make that determination at that time."

The US President posted on his Truth Social that Witkoff had a "highly productive" meeting with the Russian President, and "great progress" was made.

Back at the table

The stakes are immense.

"Everyone agrees this war must come to a close, and we will work towards that in the days and weeks to come," Trump added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for his part, isn't holding his breath.

"For Russia to move toward peace, it must run out of money for the war," Ukraine’s president said ahead of the talks. He welcomed the threat of broader sanctions, including tariffs on countries buying Russian oil, calling them "necessary."

Witkoff's relevance in the Ukraine file comes as Trump grows publicly impatient with Moscow.

"We thought we had (the war) settled numerous times," Trump said last month, "and then President Putin goes out and starts launching rockets into some city like Kyiv [Kiev] and kills a lot of people in a nursing home or whatever."

Since their last meeting in April, Russia has stepped up its assault. The three previous rounds of negotiations in Istanbul provided a rare platform for dialogue, though they ultimately ended without a breakthrough.

Moscow continues to demand the demilitarisation of Ukraine and formal recognition of territories it now holds. Kiev and its Western allies call that a non-starter.

Yet it's Witkoff who's back at the table.

His appointment was seen as unconventional from the start. A billionaire real estate developer with deep ties to Trump, Witkoff had no previous diplomatic track record when he was tapped for the role last year.

His Gaza role was meant to be limited: surgical, a bridge to a ceasefire and a hostage deal.