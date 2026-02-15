Palestine’s Foreign Ministry has welcomed the decision of the 39th African Union (AU) Summit to support full UN membership for Palestine and reject plans for the forced displacement of Palestinians.

In a statement on Sunday, the ministry described the clear and firm positions expressed at the summit as encouraging, reflecting the African continent’s support for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.

Palestine also expressed appreciation for the summit’s call to end the Israeli occupation and accelerate recognition of the State of Palestine’s full UN membership, emphasising that this demand is a legitimate and natural political and legal right.

The AU concluded its 39th session in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa on Sunday with a comprehensive final statement calling for granting the State of Palestine full membership in the UN, affirming that this step represents a legitimate right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.