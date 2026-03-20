TÜRKİYE
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Turkish president urges unity during Eid al-Fitr amid Middle East tensions
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expresses concern about "currently boiling" developments in the Middle East and hopes Eid will strengthen unity and fraternity within Türkiye.
Turkish president urges unity during Eid al-Fitr amid Middle East tensions
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to press after performing Eid al-Fitr prayer at Guneysu Merkez Mosque in Rize, on March 20, 2026. / AA
5 hours ago

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday marked Eid al-Fitr with a message of unity and solidarity while also expressing concern over the recent developments in the Middle East.

Following prayers at the Merkez Mosque in the Guneysu district of Türkiye’s northern Rize province, Erdogan said the end of Ramadan and the arrival of the Eid should serve as a moment of renewal for the Muslim world.

“We have left behind the holy month of Ramadan, and today we have reached Eid al-Fitr,” he said.

“May God make Eid al-Fitr a means of salvation and revival for the entire Islamic world,” Erdogan added.

He expressed hope that the holiday would strengthen unity and fraternity within Türkiye.

He also mentioned developments in the Middle East, describing it as "currently boiling."

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Referring to Israel, Erdogan said: “This Zionist Israel has killed hundreds and thousands of people.”

“I have no doubt that it will pay the price,” he added.

Erdogan concluded his remarks with a message of goodwill. “May God be our helper and supporter,” he said.

“I hope Eid al-Fitr will bring good to our country and our nation,” he added.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye always stands on the side of peace and stability: Head of Communications
SOURCE:AA
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