Pakistan has reopened the Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan for the return of Afghan refugees, officials said Saturday, ending a more than two-week closure that had left thousands stranded.

According to Dawn newspaper, Pakistani authorities confirmed that the border, closed since October 11 following clashes between border forces, has now reopened both for refugee repatriations and trade.

Quraishi Badloon, head of the Information and Culture Department in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, also confirmed the reopening, saying Afghan returnees were being welcomed home.

The border was sealed earlier this month after an exchange of fire between Pakistani and Afghan troops, halting all crossings and leaving hundreds of vehicles and thousands of refugees stuck on the road between Nowshera and Torkham without access to food or water.