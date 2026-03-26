For a decade or more, "America First" has been a rallying cry against foreign wars.

But as US bombs fall on Iran, many of President Donald Trump's supporters are embracing a muscular campaign abroad — and insisting it still fits the doctrine.

On the opening day of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in the Dallas suburbs, attendees framed the US-Israeli war on Iran not as a departure from Trump's worldview, but as its natural extension.

Dissent existed, yet it largely remained peripheral at events such as CPAC.

"Americans have been getting killed by groups being funded by Iran for years, many years," said Serena Devoogd, a 26-year-old conservative social media influencer from Oregon and an Army veteran.

"And so it was a long time coming — this was something that needed to get done," she said.

Nevertheless, the latest US war in the Middle East, now approaching its fifth week, has exposed a fault line inside Trump's coalition between long-standing hawks and a populist wing shaped by years of rhetoric against "forever wars."

Polling shows approval of military action against Iran is slipping nationwide into negative territory.

The war has also drawn particularly searing rebukes from prominent voices in Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, such as former Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly.

But ordinary self-identified MAGA voters see things differently, backing the war by wide margins — 92 percent and 81 percent in recent CBS and Politico polling.

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'Knows what he's doing'

On the ground in Texas, doubts were often muted — or deferred entirely to Trump himself.

"I think he knows what he's doing and I support him... I trust him 100 percent," said Penny Crosby, 62, from Beaumont, Texas.

"I think he's protecting us, because he said they were maybe starting a nuclear bomb and stuff," Crosby told AFP. "So that could have been headed right for us."

The instinct to place faith in Trump over institutions surfaced repeatedly among supporters interviewed at CPAC, billed as the world's largest conservative gathering.

Diane Hartgraves, 79, also from Texas, said she supported the strikes partly out of concern for how Iran might use a nuclear weapon.

"I believe that Iran does not need the nuclear bomb because they're not smart with it -- they're reactive," she said.