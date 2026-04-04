Around 20 boats from France set sail from the southern city of Marseille on Saturday to join the "2026 Spring Mission" of the Global Sumud Flotilla to break Israel's Gaza blockade and deliver humanitarian aid.

Preparations are ongoing for the mission, which aims to break Israel's blockade on Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid by departing from various Mediterranean ports.

After weeks of preparation, the participating boats from France left Marseille and are heading to Italy.

Their sails featured traditional Palestinian tatreez embroidery motifs, as well as images of Handala, a symbol of Palestinian resistance.

Residents of Marseille waved Palestinian flags and bid farewell to the flotilla with applause and slogans expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people and Gaza.

Representatives of the civil society organisations behind the initiative held a press conference at L’Estaque Port.

A member of the Thousand Madleens to Gaza movement, Nozha Trabelsi, stated that the situation in Gaza continued to worsen and has effects beyond the territory itself.

She said the concept of a ceasefire is misleading, recalling that 10 people were killed during the 2010 Mavi Marmara incident and that conditions for Palestinians have continued to deteriorate.