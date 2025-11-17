Israel's extremist minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to order assassinations of senior Palestinian officials and arrest of Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas if the UN Security Council (UNSC) voted to endorse US-drafted resolution referencing the possibility of a future Palestinian state.

"If they accelerate the recognition of this fabricated state, if the UN recognises this, you Mr. Prime Minister, must order targeted assassinations of senior Palestinian Authority officials, who are terrorists in every way, and you… must order the arrest of Abu Mazen (Abbas)," Ben-Gvir said during a press conference at the Knesset hours before Monday’s voting.

Hours after Ben-Gvir's demand, the resolution, brought by Washington, was approved by the 13-member body, backing President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan, including the establishment of a transitional administration and an international stabilisation force in the enclave as part of the agreement reached last month that halted two years of war.

The Palestinian Authority condemned the extremist minister.

"The State of Palestine affirms that such systematic incitement reveals a political mentality that rejects peace and threatens regional and international security," the foreign ministry said, calling on states to take "urgent, concrete steps to halt this escalation, activate accountability mechanisms, and reject the use of terroristic language and incitement as tools of governance."