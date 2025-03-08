Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has left more than 2,000 women and girls with permanent disabilities, the head of the media office in Gaza has said on International Women’s Day.

In a statement on Saturday, Salama Maarouf said: “The Israeli aggression in Gaza has caused irreversible damage to the lives of countless Palestinian women and girls, particularly in the wake of Israel's ongoing genocidal campaign.”

"The Israeli genocide in Gaza has left 2,000 women and girls permanently disabled due to amputations, with 162 women suffering from contagious diseases, while dozens more have been tortured in detention centres,” he added.

Maarouf further emphasised the devastating toll the violence has had on women, with 13,901 women widowed and forced to become the sole providers for their families, 17,000 mothers mourning the loss of their children, and 50,000 pregnant women who lost their babies under inhumane conditions.

He said that the ongoing siege and the obstruction of humanitarian aid led to catastrophic living conditions for women, who are suffering from hunger and dehydration.

“The occupation forces have cold-bloodedly killed 12,316 Palestinian women since the beginning of the assault,” he added.

The official also highlighted that Palestinian women have endured these harsh realities since the Nakba, referring to the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians through their violent displacement and dispossession of their land, property, and belongings in 1948 and the following years.

On International Women's Day, Maarouf questioned the role of the international community and women's rights organisations, asking: “Where are they as Gaza’s women suffer?”

Israel’s brutal war on Gaza