Disney’s live-action Snow White has finally arrived. Yet its debut has been overshadowed by controversy rather than fanfare.

In stark contrast to the glitzy premieres of previous Disney remakes, Snow White, a $250m live-action remake of its 1937 animated classic, is launching with a scaled-back red-carpet event.

Advance ticket sales look weak, and critics have yet to see the film which has become a public-relations nightmare where press interactions are conspicuously absent. Only photographers and Disney’s in-house crew have been allowed to attend its premiere in Hollywood on Saturday .

The backlash began long before cameras started rolling.

From accusations of “girlbossifying” a classic princess to the erasure of dwarves and even the Israel-Gaza conflict, the film has become a lightning rod for criticism.

What should have been a straightforward fairy-tale adaptation has instead ignited controversy on multiple fronts. Rather than a magical revival, Snow White has become a cultural flashpoint.

“Snow White: the fearless leader”?

Rachel Zegler, who plays the titular character of Snow White, faced heavy backlash when an old interview from the D23 Expo resurfaced.

In an interview with Variety, she dismissed the 1937 animated film as outdated, calling its prince “a guy who literally stalks her” and joking that his role “could get cut.”

“I just mean that it’s no longer 1937,” she said. “We absolutely wrote Snow White that… she’s not going to be saved by the prince, and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love; she’s going to be dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be.”

Social media users were unimpressed.

Critics slammed the movie's "girlboss" route, pointing out that female characters didn’t have to fit a contemporary feminist template to be a protagonist – particularly in Disney movies, where that characteristic is not always key.

“Not every woman is a leader. Not every woman wants to be a leader. Not every woman wants or craves power. And that’s OK,” one critic, posting under the handle @CosyWithAngie , argued on TikTok.

The user went on to argue that Zegler’s approach to the movie could miss the mountain for the trees, missing a larger moral to the story by focusing on the romantic and feminist angle.

Zegler’s casting itself stirred debate.

She is of Colombian and Polish descent, leading some to question whether she was a suitable choice for a character whose defining trait—at least according to the Brothers Grimm—is having skin “as white as snow.”

Fans of the movie argued that ethnicity and complexion were an important part of the story, in which Snow White usurps the Queen as the “fairest of them all”.

“Magical creatures or a disability group”?

If Zegler’s comments poured fuel on a smouldering fire, actor Peter Dinklage fanned the flames of a separate controversy.