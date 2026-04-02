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Hezbollah says it launched 12 attacks on Israeli troops in Lebanon
The group says missile and artillery attacks targeted Israeli soldiers and vehicles in Metula, Malkia and south Lebanon border areas.
Hezbollah says it launched 12 attacks on Israeli troops in Lebanon
[File] A view of destruction after a rocket fired from Lebanon struck a building in Kiryat Shmona, Israel on April 1 2026. / Anadolu Agency
April 2, 2026

Lebanon’s Hezbollah group said on Thursday that it carried out a series of missile and artillery attacks targeting Israeli soldiers and infrastructure in northern Israel and border areas.

In separate statements, it said it fired missiles at infrastructure in the Kiryat Ata area east of the occupied city of Haifa.

Hezbollah also said it targeted gatherings of Israeli soldiers and vehicles with missiles in the settlements of Metula and Malkia in northern Israel.

The group added that it shelled Israeli soldiers and vehicles with artillery fire at Jnijal Hill near the southern Lebanese town of Qantara.

It said another missile strike targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles in the Sadr area near the southern Lebanese town of Aita al Shaab.

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Later, Hezbollah said that it targeted gatherings of Israeli soldiers in the settlements of Yir’on and Al Malkiya with rocket barrages, bringing the total number of its attacks on Thursday to 12.

The Lebanese group said that its drones also targeted the settlement of Even Menachem in northern Israel.

Israel has pounded Lebanon with air strikes and launched a ground invasion in southern Lebanon since March 2.

Lebanese authorities said that nearly 1,318 people have since been killed and 3,935 others wounded in the Israeli assault.

RelatedTRT World - Four Israeli soldiers killed in combat in Lebanon
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
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