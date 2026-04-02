Lebanon’s Hezbollah group said on Thursday that it carried out a series of missile and artillery attacks targeting Israeli soldiers and infrastructure in northern Israel and border areas.

In separate statements, it said it fired missiles at infrastructure in the Kiryat Ata area east of the occupied city of Haifa.

Hezbollah also said it targeted gatherings of Israeli soldiers and vehicles with missiles in the settlements of Metula and Malkia in northern Israel.

The group added that it shelled Israeli soldiers and vehicles with artillery fire at Jnijal Hill near the southern Lebanese town of Qantara.

It said another missile strike targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles in the Sadr area near the southern Lebanese town of Aita al Shaab.