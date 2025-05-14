Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stressed the importance of the implementation of the promised dissolution of the terrorist group PKK.

“What truly matters is implementation, (and) our National Intelligence Organisation will closely monitor whether promises are kept,” Erdogan told a parliamentary group meeting of his party on Wednesday.

With the terrorist group PKK announcing its decision to disband and surrender its weapons, Türkiye has entered a new phase in its efforts for a “terror-free Türkiye,” Erdogan said.

“The era of terrorism, weapons, violence, and illegality has now come to an end,” he stressed.

“It is of vital importance that the terror group's branches in Syria and Europe also recognise these realities and join the process of dissolution and disarmament,” Erdogan added, referring to Syria’s PKK/YPG, among other terrorist PKK offshoots.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly. The PKK/YPG is PKK’s Syrian branch.

'Terror-free Türkiye'

"We wish for Türkiye to be known not for terrorism, but for technology, culture, art, and the rise of democratic and humanitarian development standards," Erdogan said.

Erdogan said this historic opportunity for a Türkiye without terrorism will mature in a sincere atmosphere without being wasted on “petty calculations or international schemes."

The Turkish leader expressed determination to continue the nation’s patient, well-intentioned, and constructive approach to reach the goal of a “terror-free Türkiye.”

“This phase is about strengthening our unity, solidarity and brotherhood as we march collectively towards a shared future. It is a phase aimed at permanently dismantling the wall of terror that has been erected between the 86 million citizens of this nation” Erdogan also said on X on Wednesday.