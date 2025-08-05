WORLD
Ukraine claims Russian drones contain Indian tech, urges crackdown on component exports
Ukraine calls for urgent action to “deprive the Russians of the opportunity to receive components from other countries and stop the killing of Ukrainians.”
Ukraine says that they have found Indian components in Russian attack drones. (Photo: Reuters Archive) / Reuters
August 5, 2025

Ukraine has accused Russia of using Indian-made electronic components in attack drones targeting Ukrainian cities and frontline positions, raising fresh concerns over dual-use exports amid the ongoing war.

Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, said on Tuesday that investigators have found components manufactured by Indian firms inside Russian drones used in the conflict.

“Unfortunately, we are finding Indian components in Russian attack drones,” Yermak wrote on Telegram, citing a report published earlier the same day by The Hindustan Times

He called for urgent action to “deprive the Russians of the opportunity to receive components from other countries and stop the killing of Ukrainians.”

Two Indian companies supply components

The Hindustan Times investigation, based on Ukrainian findings and reviewed documents, reported that two Indian companies — Vishay Intertechnology and Aura Semiconductor — were identified as component suppliers. 

The Ukrainian government has formally raised the issue with India’s Ministry of External Affairs at least twice since last year, according to the report, and also briefed the EU's sanctions envoy David O’Sullivan ahead of his visit to New Delhi in July.

India's Foreign Ministry responded by underscoring that all dual-use exports are subject to strict regulation and legal compliance.

“Due diligence is conducted to ensure that such exports do not violate any of our laws,” said the ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

‘These drones are used against civilians’

While there's no evidence suggesting the companies knowingly supplied components for Russian military use, Yermak emphasised the urgency of tightening global controls to prevent circumvention of sanctions and export regulations.

“These drones are being used not just on the battlefield, but against civilians,” Yermak said, adding that buying Russian energy also indirectly funds the war.

Indian authorities have not publicly commented on Yermak’s latest remarks.

The revelations risk complicating India’s delicate balancing act between its strategic partnerships with Western nations and its long-standing ties with Russia, especially as pressure mounts to clamp down on trade loopholes that may be aiding Moscow’s war machine.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
