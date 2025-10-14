WAR ON GAZA
Türkiye sends 17th ‘Goodness Ship’ carrying 900 tonnes of aid to Gaza
Supplies include 900 tonnes of food and baby supplies for Gaza as part of ongoing humanitarian relief efforts after the ceasefire.
Türkiye’s 17th “Goodness Ship,” carrying aid for Gaza, departs from Mersin International Port for Egypt’s Al Arish Port on October 14, 2025. / Anadolu Agency
October 14, 2025

The 17th “Goodness Ship,” loaded with around 900 tonnes of humanitarian aid materials aimed at meeting the basic needs of the people of Gaza, departed on Tuesday from Türkiye’s southern Mersin International Port for Egypt’s Al Arish Port.

The shipment, organised under the coordination of Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and in cooperation with the Egyptian Red Crescent, included contributions from 17 nongovernmental organisations.

The aid will reach the Karem Abu Salem border crossing via Egypt’s Al Arish Port, the nearest port to Gaza.

Prepared to help meet the essential needs of Gaza residents, the aid packages include ready-to-eat food, canned goods and baby formula.

At the send-off ceremony held at Mersin Port, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said: “Today, we say ‘The Goodness Ship is on its way to Gaza.’ The Mediterranean vessel, loaded with 900 tonnes of food, canned goods and baby formula, is now setting sail for Gaza.”

Since the start of Israel’s genocidal attacks on Gaza on October 7, 2023, Türkiye has delivered humanitarian assistance through 16 ships and 14 aircraft under AFAD’s coordination.

A ceasefire was reached last week as part of US President Donald Trump’s plan to permanently end the war that killed more than 67,000 Palestinians and destroyed the enclave.

By Staff Reporter