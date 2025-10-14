The 17th “Goodness Ship,” loaded with around 900 tonnes of humanitarian aid materials aimed at meeting the basic needs of the people of Gaza, departed on Tuesday from Türkiye’s southern Mersin International Port for Egypt’s Al Arish Port.

The shipment, organised under the coordination of Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and in cooperation with the Egyptian Red Crescent, included contributions from 17 nongovernmental organisations.

The aid will reach the Karem Abu Salem border crossing via Egypt’s Al Arish Port, the nearest port to Gaza.

Prepared to help meet the essential needs of Gaza residents, the aid packages include ready-to-eat food, canned goods and baby formula.