Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke by phone with his counterparts from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia about the latest border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, in which several soldiers and civilians have been killed.

On Thursday, Afghanistan launched border attacks against Pakistan after its air strikes inside Afghanistan on Sunday, which killed many people.

Islamabad claimed to have killed 70 "terrorists", while Afghan officials and the UN reported civilian casualties, which Pakistan denies.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Fidan called his Pakistani, Afghan, Qatari, and Saudi counterparts, Ishaq Dar, Amir Khan Muttaqi, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Faisal bin Farhan, on Friday, respectively, to defuse the situation.

The talks focused on the latest clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Tensions between the two countries flared up in October of last year when Afghan forces attacked Pakistan border posts, just days after the Pakistan Air Force carried out strikes inside Afghanistan.