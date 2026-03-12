GLOBAL ECONOMY & MARKETS
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Europe tops global arms imports
Europe has become the world’s largest arms importer as countries ramp up purchases to support Ukraine in its defence against Russia. With the US taking the lead, the top five arms suppliers accounted for 70% of global arms exports.
Europe tops global arms imports
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk / TRT World
March 12, 2026

Europe has become the world's biggest arms importer in the last five years, as countries ramp up purchases to supply Ukraine in its defence against Russia’s war and rebuild their own militaries after decades of underinvestment.

The region accounted for 33% of global arms imports from 2021 to 2025, up from 12% in the previous five-year period, according to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

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In terms of suppliers, the five largest accounted for 70% of all arms exports, the US leading with 42% of the share, up from 36% between 2016 and 2020.

Russia's share as arms supplier dropped to 6.8% from 21% after its 2022 war on Ukraine began.

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