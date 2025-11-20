The Israeli Knesset has approved in its first reading a bill aimed at prohibiting the provision of electricity and water to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), according to reports.

The bill passed the first reading with 28 votes in favour and eight votes against on Wednesday.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA said that the bill stipulates that water and electricity providers will not supply any property registered under UNRWA as the consumer.

The bill also grants Israel the authority to control lands registered with the Israel Land Authority that are used by UNRWA.

The bill is an amendment to two previous bills passed in October of 2024, according to the Times of Israel, which bars the agency from operating in Israel.

Crackdown on aid