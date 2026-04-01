The US military has deployed 12 A-10C Thunderbolt II attack aircraft to the UK, while intensive activity by US tanker aircraft has continued in the UK and Romania.

According to information compiled by an Anadolu correspondent from several open-source intelligence (OSINT) and data analysis social media accounts, a total of six KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft took off from the UK and Romania on March 31.

Three Stratotankers with registration numbers 60-0355, 60-0353, and 58-0095, departing from RAF Mildenhall, flew as far as southwestern England on March 31 before returning to base.

In addition, another Stratotanker with registration number 60-0333 and a Lockheed Martin MC-130J Commando II aircraft with registration number 09-6207—a special refuelling and transport aircraft—were also identified taking off from the same base.

In Romania, three Stratotankers with registration numbers 58-0073, 63-8035, and 58-0106 took off from the 90th Airlift Base at Henri Coanda International Airport, flew as far as southern Greece, and later returned to the same base.

In addition to the Stratotankers operating in Europe, refuelling aircraft with registration numbers 61-0290, 58-0056, 62-3578, and 63-8880 departing from the US state of Maine arrived in the Middle East and landed in Israel.

B-52 activity

Meanwhile, tanker aircraft were not the only military assets heading toward the region.

A Boeing B-52 Stratofortress bomber belonging to the US Air Force, which took off from the UK for what was described as a strike mission targeting Iran, was also observed.

The aircraft was claimed to be carrying approximately 227-kilogram Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) bombs.

According to information published on the US Air Force website, the US military currently has 58 active and 18 reserve B-52H Stratofortress bombers.

US Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine said during a press briefing with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday that B-52 Stratofortress bombers had begun flying over the Gulf.

Related TRT World - UK's Starmer: Iran war not Britain's fight

Tank-killer aircraft