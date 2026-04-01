The US military has deployed 12 A-10C Thunderbolt II attack aircraft to the UK, while intensive activity by US tanker aircraft has continued in the UK and Romania.
According to information compiled by an Anadolu correspondent from several open-source intelligence (OSINT) and data analysis social media accounts, a total of six KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft took off from the UK and Romania on March 31.
Three Stratotankers with registration numbers 60-0355, 60-0353, and 58-0095, departing from RAF Mildenhall, flew as far as southwestern England on March 31 before returning to base.
In addition, another Stratotanker with registration number 60-0333 and a Lockheed Martin MC-130J Commando II aircraft with registration number 09-6207—a special refuelling and transport aircraft—were also identified taking off from the same base.
In Romania, three Stratotankers with registration numbers 58-0073, 63-8035, and 58-0106 took off from the 90th Airlift Base at Henri Coanda International Airport, flew as far as southern Greece, and later returned to the same base.
In addition to the Stratotankers operating in Europe, refuelling aircraft with registration numbers 61-0290, 58-0056, 62-3578, and 63-8880 departing from the US state of Maine arrived in the Middle East and landed in Israel.
B-52 activity
Meanwhile, tanker aircraft were not the only military assets heading toward the region.
A Boeing B-52 Stratofortress bomber belonging to the US Air Force, which took off from the UK for what was described as a strike mission targeting Iran, was also observed.
The aircraft was claimed to be carrying approximately 227-kilogram Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) bombs.
According to information published on the US Air Force website, the US military currently has 58 active and 18 reserve B-52H Stratofortress bombers.
US Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine said during a press briefing with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday that B-52 Stratofortress bombers had begun flying over the Gulf.
Tank-killer aircraft
Photos of US Air Force A-10 Warthog aircraft, expected to head to the Middle East and seen landing in the UK the previous day, were also shared by several OSINT accounts.
According to the BBC, 12 Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II close air support aircraft, also known as Warthogs, landed at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk on the evening of March 30.
While the US military has not issued an official statement regarding the aircraft’s mission, the deployment is being assessed as preparation for transfer to the Middle East in connection with possible strikes targeting Iran.
Witnesses reported that the A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft landed in two separate groups.
The A-10 aircraft, commonly described as “tank killers,” are designed to provide close air support for ground forces.
Its nose-mounted seven-barrel GAU-8/A Avenger cannon is capable of firing approximately 3,900 rounds per minute.
Some of the aircraft reportedly carried tail markings belonging to the Michigan Air National Guard.
US Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine had previously stated that A-10 aircraft had been used off Iran’s coast against fast attack boats and mine-laying elements.
Tensions in the Middle Eastern region have escalated since Israel and the US launched a joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, resulting in more than 1,340 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and infrastructure damage, while disrupting global markets and aviation.
At least 13 US servicemen have been killed during the ongoing armed conflict, with dozens of others wounded.