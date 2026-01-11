Israel has killed one person in its wide-scale air strikes on several areas in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire breach, Lebanese media reported.
An Israeli drone fired a guided missile into a car in the southern city of Bint Jbeil on Sunday, killing one person, the state news agency NNA said, citing the Health Ministry.
The Israeli army confirmed the attack, claiming that it targeted a Hezbollah operative in the area.
Israeli fighter jets also carried out a series of intense air raids on the Mahmoudiyeh and Damshqiyah areas in southern Lebanon.
Warplanes pounded the al-Breij area on the outskirts of Jbaa in the Iqlim al-Tuffah region with more than 10 air strikes in less than an hour, the agency said.
Additional Israeli strikes targeted the Rayhan Heights in the Jezzine district, while another raid hit the Tabna area, where a missile reportedly failed to detonate, according to NNA.
The outlet also said Israeli aircraft carried out air strikes between Bsaliya and Sniya, both located in the Jezzine region.
The Israeli army claimed that the attacks targeted "shafts used for storing weapons in several military sites belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon."
The army also issued an ultimatum for residents of a residential complex of about 10 buildings in the village of Kfar Hatta in the Sidon district to flee before launching a strike on what it called Hezbollah infrastructure at the site.
Israeli violations
In recent weeks, Israeli media reported that the army has completed preparations for a potential large-scale attack against Hezbollah positions if the Lebanese government and army fail to dismantle the group's weapons.
The ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah ended more than a year of cross-border attacks amid the genocide in Gaza.
Israel killed over 4,000 people and wounded 17,000 others.
Under the ceasefire, the Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon, but it only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.