Israel has killed one person in its wide-scale air strikes on several areas in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire breach, Lebanese media reported.

An Israeli drone fired a guided missile into a car in the southern city of Bint Jbeil on Sunday, killing one person, the state news agency NNA said, citing the Health Ministry.

The Israeli army confirmed the attack, claiming that it targeted a Hezbollah operative in the area.

Israeli fighter jets also carried out a series of intense air raids on the Mahmoudiyeh and Damshqiyah areas in southern Lebanon.

Warplanes pounded the al-Breij area on the outskirts of Jbaa in the Iqlim al-Tuffah region with more than 10 air strikes in less than an hour, the agency said.

Additional Israeli strikes targeted the Rayhan Heights in the Jezzine district, while another raid hit the Tabna area, where a missile reportedly failed to detonate, according to NNA.

The outlet also said Israeli aircraft carried out air strikes between Bsaliya and Sniya, both located in the Jezzine region.

The Israeli army claimed that the attacks targeted "shafts used for storing weapons in several military sites belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon."