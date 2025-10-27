TÜRKİYE
Erdogan welcomes UK's Starmer in Ankara
Starmer is expected to brief Erdogan on the latest developments regarding talks between Türkiye and the UK over the procurement of Eurofighter Typhoon jets.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan receives UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. / AA
October 27, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer as he arrived at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

Erdogan and Starmer shook hands and posed for members of the press on the stairs of the presidential complex in front of the Turkish and British flags on Monday.

Starmer is accompanied by UK Defence Secretary John Healey and Air Chief Marshal Harv Smyth.

Following the inter-delegation working dinner, the two leaders will attend the agreement signing ceremony and also hold a joint press conference.

Also present at the ceremony were Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, Minister of National Defence Yasar Guler, Secretary General of the Presidency Hakki Susmaz, Türkiye's Ambassador to London Osman Koray Ertas, Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran, and Chief Adviser to the President on Foreign Policy and Security Akif Cagatay Kilic.

During his visit, Starmer is expected to brief Erdogan on the latest developments regarding ongoing talks between Türkiye and the UK over the procurement of Eurofighter Typhoon jets.

The leaders will discuss bilateral ties, Burhanettin Duran wrote on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

President Erdogan and Premier Starmer will also discuss current regional and global developments, Duran added.

Earlier, Starmer visited Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) and received a briefing on Türkiye's domestically produced fighter jet KAAN, according to the Turkish defence ministry statement.

