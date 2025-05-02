The Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton are each claiming to be the underdog ahead of general elections.

Albanese, who leads the center-left Labor Party, visited the eastern states of Queensland, Victoria and Tasmania on Friday. Dutton, who leads an alliance of conservatives parties called the Liberal-National Coalition, campaigned in the states of South Australia and Western Australia.

Albanese noted an Australian prime minister had not led a party to consecutive election victories since John Howard, a conservative, in 2004. Howard’s 11-year reign ended in 2007, when he lost his own seat.

“There’s a lot of undecided voters. We have a mountain to climb. No one’s been re-elected since 2004,” Albanese told reporters on Friday.

Dutton was confident undecided voters would back his coalition. In Australians, where voting is compulsory, many who don’t have strong preferences still turn out to vote to avoid a fine, often not picking a candidate until election day.

“We are the underdog and I think a lot of people will be expressing a real protest vote at this election as well because the prime minister believes he’s won this election,” Dutton said last week.

The first election in which younger voters outnumber Baby Boomers

Both campaigns have focused on Australia’s changing demographics. The election is the first in Australia in which Baby Boomers, born between the end of World War II and 1964, are outnumbered by younger voters.

Both campaigns promised policies to help first-home buyers buy into a property market that is too expensive for many.

A major point of difference is energy. The opposition has promised to build seven government-funded nuclear power plants across Australia that would begin generating electricity from 2035.

Gas-fired electricity would fill the gap between aging coal-fired plants closing and nuclear generators taking their place.