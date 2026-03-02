WORLD
3 min read
Here’s the latest so far on the escalating Iran war
Iran drastically revises its death toll as US–Israeli strikes intensify, US jets crash in Kuwait, Hezbollah joins the fight after Khamenei’s killing, and oil markets reel amid refinery attack and global diplomatic backlash
Here’s the latest so far on the escalating Iran war
People walk on the street following an Israeli and US strike on Gandhi Hotel Hospital, in Tehran, Iran, March 2 2026. / Reuters
March 2, 2026

Tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate sharply as Iran faces unprecedented air strikes from US and Israeli forces. Civilian casualties are mounting, regional militias are joining the fray, and global markets and diplomacy are feeling the shockwaves. The humanitarian and strategic stakes have never been higher.

Here’s a quick wrap of the latest so far today.

Iranian authorities drastically revised their death toll on Monday, with the Iranian Red Crescent now reporting over 555 people have been killed in strikes across Iran since the war began, with hundreds more wounded.

These figures include civilians and combatants. More than 130 cities across the country have come under attack. Eleven people have been killed in Israel, according to authorities there.

So far, the deadliest of these attacks was a US–Israeli air attack on a girls’ school in Minab, southern Iran, killing more than 100 children and civilians, according to Iran’s envoy at the UN.

RelatedTRT World - Iranian drones intercepted at Saudi Aramco’s largest refinery Ras Tanura

Iranian officials and international outlets have described the school strike as particularly brutal, contributing to widespread condemnation.

Meanwhile, multiple US warplanes crashed in Kuwait amid the fighting as air space vulnerability heightens with Iran pressing on for a third day of strikes in the Gulf.

According to a TRT World correspondent in Tehran, Iran state TV says a US F-15 jet in Kuwait was downed after Iranian air defence fire. All crew were reported to have survived and were evacuated for medical evaluation. 

Hezbollah joins the fray

Hezbollah, a long‑standing Iranian ally, has also entered the conflict by firing missiles and drones at northern Israel in retaliation for the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

Khamenei’s killing marked a seismic moment in the conflict, removing the central figure who had guided Iran’s political, military and regional policy for decades. His killing in joint US–Israeli strikes not only created a leadership vacuum in Tehran but also served as a catalyst for a broader escalation across the Middle East. 

RelatedTRT World - Profile: Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei
RECOMMENDED

Hezbollah’s entrance marks a significant escalation as it had not actively participated in the earlier June 2025 Iran-Israel conflict to this degree.

The group’s involvement followed the killing of several top Iranian figures, including Khamenei, a turning point that appears to have triggered wider militia engagement across the region.

Israel has responded with extensive air strikes on Hezbollah’s positions, including in Beirut’s southern suburbs, causing dozens of deaths and prompting evacuations. 

Iran expands attacks to regional oil infrastructure

With world markets already rattled by the fighting and oil prices soaring, Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura oil refinery came under attack on Monday from Iranian drones, with defences downing the incoming aircraft.

Ras Tanura, near the city of Dammam in eastern Saudi Arabia, is one of the world’s largest with a capacity over half a million barrels of crude oil a day. It was temporarily shut down as a precaution after the attack, Saudi state television reported.

Oil prices had surged sharply, with brent crude jumping 10 percent to about $80 a barrel over the counter and international stock markets have reacted negatively amid fears of prolonged conflict and supply disruptions

Analysts are warning prices could spike even further if disruptions persist.

RelatedTRT World - Oil jumps 10 percent on Iran crisis and could spike to $100 a barrel, analysts say

Global reaction

France and other European leaders have openly questioned the lack of prior referral to the United Nations Security Council before the US–Israeli strikes on Iran, urging diplomacy and restraint.

China and Russia have expressed serious concern, calling for an immediate halt to violence and respect for Iran’s sovereignty.

RelatedTRT World - France and China question why Israel and US didn't seek UN approval before attacking Iran
Explore
9,000 Americans flee Middle East since US-Israel war on Iran began
Regime change push in Iran will trigger 'far more dangerous scenarios' in region: Türkiye's Fidan
Trump denounces Starmer over Iran strike hesitation
Trump threatens total trade cut with Spain over Iran strike row
Merz meets Trump as Germany backs US-Israel strikes on Iran but seeks day after plan
By Sadiq S Bhat
Türkiye's Erdogan decries collapse of rules-based global order
In pictures: Iran holds mass funeral for 165 schoolgirls, staff killed in US-Israeli strike
Iran won't automatically collapse after Khamenei's death: last Shah's widow
EU steps up citizen evacuations amid escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict
In pictures: UNESCO‑listed Golestan Palace in Tehran damaged in US‑Israeli strikes
NATO not involved in US-Israeli war on Iran: Rutte
Iran rules out US talks after joint strikes, vows sole focus on defence
UN demands probe after deadly strike hits Iranian primary school
Israeli incursion into southern Lebanon violates UN resolution: UNIFIL
Türkiye working to resolve problems through 'peace-oriented diplomacy': Erdogan