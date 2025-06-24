ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
3 min read
World leaders react to ceasefire between Israel and Iran
The truce proposal has drawn support from world powers and regional actors alike, with leaders across continents urging all sides to maintain calm, prevent further escalation, and prioritise diplomacy to safeguard civilian lives.
World leaders react to ceasefire between Israel and Iran
The regional tension sharply escalated Sunday after the US bombed Iran’s Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear facilities. / Anadolu Agency
June 24, 2025

US President Donald Trump has announced that a ceasefire between Iran and Israel is now in effect, urging both parties to go along with it.

“THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!” Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social early Tuesday.

Trump on Monday announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a "complete and total" ceasefire amid the rising conflict in the Middle East.

Iran launched a barrage of missiles at the US military’s Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday, marking a dramatic escalation in tensions following the US targeting of three Iranian nuclear sites Sunday.

Here are some key reactions across the world:

Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomed US President Donald Trump's call for a sequential ceasefire between Israel and Iran, and appealed to the two parties to adhere to it, in a post on his X account. 

"If this ceasefire succeeds after the decisive US military strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities, it is a very good development," Merz wrote on Tuesday

The German leader said he would discuss ways to stabilise the situation with American and European partners on the sidelines of Tuesday's NATO summit.

RelatedTRT Global - World leaders react to US joining Israeli strikes on Iran

China

China has urged against a “spiraling up of tensions,” stressing the importance of the ceasefire that US President Donald Trump announced a day earlier between Israel and Iran.

Beijing does not want to “see the spiraling up of tensions and hope that a cease fire can be realised as early as possible,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said in response to a question by Anadolu Agency during a live-streamed news conference in Beijing.

RECOMMENDED

“China is watching closely the developments in the Middle East,” Guo added, underscoring that Beijing “calls on parties concerned to return to the right track of political settlement.”

Japan

Japan has welcomed US President Donald Trump's announcement of a "complete" ceasefire taking effect between Israel and Iran, expressing "strong hope" that it will be firmly implemented, the Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported. 

Tokyo will continue to monitor how the situation unfolds in the Middle East with high interest and make "all diplomatic efforts possible" to ensure peace and stability there, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said. 

"We will continue to monitor further developments with high interest," Hayashi told reporters, saying that de-escalating the situation quickly is "of utmost importance." Trump on Monday announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a "complete and total" ceasefire amid the rising conflict in the Middle East. 

EU

The European Union has welcomed a ceasefire between Israel and Iran that US President Donald Trump announced, calling it an "important step" toward restoring stability in a region marked by escalating tensions.

"Europe welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire by President Trump. It's an important step towards restoring stability in a region in tension. This must be our collective priority," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on X.

Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Moscow was in favour of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran but it was hard to tell if would last.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump announces ceasefire between Israel and Iran



SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation