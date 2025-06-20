WORLD
Nuclear strike on Russia would be Ukraine's last mistake: Putin
Putin acknowledges that there is no confirmed evidence suggesting Ukraine plans to use a dirty bomb, but says that if Ukraine were to drop one on Russian territory, it would trigger a "mirror response".
Moscow is establishing a "security zone" along the border with Ukraine, Putin said. / AA
June 20, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Ukraine that any use of nuclear weapons against Russia would be Kiev’s “last mistake.”

Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday, Putin warned that if Ukraine tries to drop a so-called “dirty bomb” on Russian territory, it would trigger a "mirror response" from Moscow.

“This would be a colossal mistake by those we refer to as neo-Nazis operating in present-day Ukraine, perhaps their last,” he said.

Putin noted that Russia's nuclear doctrine provides for a stern response to existential threats, adding that the consequences for Kiev would be dire.

“Our response would be extremely harsh, most likely catastrophic, both for the neo-Nazi regime and for Ukraine itself,” he said.

At the same time, Putin acknowledged that Russia currently has no confirmed evidence suggesting Ukraine plans to use a dirty bomb.

“Thank God, we have no proof of such intentions. But we operate under the assumption that such an idea might arise in someone’s sick mind,” he said.

'Security zone'

Putin further said that Moscow is establishing a "security zone" along the border with Ukraine, in response to repeated attacks on Russian territory and a recent incursion into the Kursk region.

Putin claimed that Ukrainian forces had “broken into” Russia’s Kursk region and committed “crimes against the civilian population.”

He said that in response, Russian troops inflicted “huge losses” and expelled the attackers, prompting Moscow to secure the border area.

Putin said the depth of this buffer zone could range from 8 to 12 kilometres, and noted that Russia could potentially capture the city of Sumy, a regional centre in northeastern Ukraine.

“The depth is about 10 to 12 kilometres, sometimes 8, sometimes 12. Beyond that lies the city of Sumy. Capturing it is not our task, but I don’t rule it out,” he said.

When asked how far Russia intends to advance in Ukraine, Putin said he believed that the Russian and Ukrainian peoples are one nation and in this sense, "all of Ukraine is ours.”

“Where the foot of a Russian soldier steps – that is ours,” he said.

The Ukrainian government has not immediately responded to Putin’s remarks.

In the fourth year of the war, Russia’s military offensive have recently intensified in northeastern Ukraine, particularly near Kharkiv, while Kremlin officials continue to frame such moves as defensive responses to Ukrainian strikes.

