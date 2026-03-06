Israeli forces have arrested 16 Palestinians during a series of raids across the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office said.

According to a statement received by Anadolu, Israeli troops conducted arrests on Friday, targeting 16 residents from various areas of the West Bank.

The arrests were concentrated in the governorates of Ramallah in the central West Bank and Hebron in the south, as well as in Jenin and Nablus in the north and in Bethlehem and Jericho in the south and east, the office said.

The office added that Israeli forces stormed homes, searched them, and detained several Palestinians.

The ongoing arrests reflect “Israel’s continued policy of mass detention” against Palestinians, noting that those detained include former prisoners, rights advocates and young men, the office said.

Arrests have continued throughout the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, particularly around suhoor, the pre-dawn meal before fasting and morning prayer, the office said.