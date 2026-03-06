WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israeli military detains 16 Palestinians during raids across occupied West Bank
Those detained include former prisoners, rights advocates and young men, the Palestinien Prisoners' Media Office said.
Israeli military detains 16 Palestinians during raids across occupied West Bank
Arrests have continued throughout the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, according to media office. / AA
March 6, 2026

Israeli forces have arrested 16 Palestinians during a series of raids across the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office said.

According to a statement received by Anadolu, Israeli troops conducted arrests on Friday, targeting 16 residents from various areas of the West Bank.

The arrests were concentrated in the governorates of Ramallah in the central West Bank and Hebron in the south, as well as in Jenin and Nablus in the north and in Bethlehem and Jericho in the south and east, the office said.

The office added that Israeli forces stormed homes, searched them, and detained several Palestinians.

The ongoing arrests reflect “Israel’s continued policy of mass detention” against Palestinians, noting that those detained include former prisoners, rights advocates and young men, the office said.

Arrests have continued throughout the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, particularly around suhoor, the pre-dawn meal before fasting and morning prayer, the office said.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli army raids West Bank refugee camp, evacuates homes for military use
RECOMMENDED

At the same time, Israeli forces deployed additional military reinforcements across parts of the occupied West Bank, including armoured vehicles, and positioned them at the entrances to towns and refugee camps during the raids.

Witnesses said Israeli troops conducted searches inside residential neighbourhoods and carried out field interrogations of several residents, while also turning some homes into temporary military outposts.

Violence in the occupied West Bank has escalated since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, with Israeli forces and illegal Israeli settlers carrying out attacks that include killings, arrests, property destruction, home demolitions, displacement and settlement expansion.

Those attacks have killed at least 1,121 Palestinians and injured about 11,700 others, in addition to the arrest of nearly 22,000 Palestinians.

Palestinians warn that the violations could pave the way for Israel to formally annex the occupied West Bank, effectively ending the possibility of establishing a Palestinian state as envisioned in UN resolutions.

The international community and the UN consider the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, an occupied Palestinian territory and view Israeli settlements there as illegal under international law.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Interceptor shortage? South Korea, US discuss possible relocation of Patriot missiles to Middle East
Indonesia threatens to exit Trump's Gaza board if Palestinians don't benefit
US not able to provide enough missiles for Gulf states and Ukraine: EU
China warns war with Iran could spread regionally after Azerbaijan attack
Gutsy Sri Lanka wins praise as it refuses to abandon Iranian sailors in distress
New era in trade: Turkish goods to gain 'Made in EU' label under proposed industrial plan
Living in limbo: Myanmar, Afghan hopeful scholars mourn UK study visa ban
Tokyo urges Iran to release two detained Japanese nationals
Spain says appealing to Trump 'completely useless' as frustration in EU grows
Israel launches fresh air strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, orders evacuations
Trump says currently not considering US ground troop deployment in Iran war
US House rejects bid to curb Trump's Iran war powers
No free ride for India's rise as Trump official says US won't let India become rival like China
Trump on rising gas prices during Iran war: 'If they rise, they rise' — report
Israel deepens Lebanon 'line of control' as Smotrich threatens to turn Beirut into 'Khan Younis'