Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni began a three-day official working visit to Japan on Thursday.

Her trip comes as the two Group of Seven nations mark the 160th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will host Meloni for official talks on Friday, with the two sides likely to upgrade bilateral ties as the two premiers said they believe their nations "share a responsibility to help shape the future international order."

It will be Takaichi's first meeting with any European leader in Japan since taking office last October.

A video footage of her arrival in Tokyo by The Epoch Times Italia showed Japanese lawmaker Arfiya Eri welcoming Meloni at the airport.

Bilateral, regional, and international issues of concern are expected to be on the agenda as the two female prime ministers are also expected to discuss progress on trilateral collaboration with the UK to jointly develop the next-generation fighter aircraft under the Global Combat Air Program.

‘Revisionist pressure’