Türkiye's defence exports surge 31 percent to $6.7B in first 10 months of 2025
Defence and aviation sector's share of Türkiye's overall exports from January to October is also up to 3.5 per cent.
Türkiye's defense industry exports jump 31 per cent to $6.7B in first 10 months of year / AA
November 4, 2025

Türkiye's defence and aviation industry exports jumped 31 percent year-on-year in the first 10 months of 2025 to $6.7 billion, the head of the country's Defence Industries Secretariat said on Tuesday.

With this rise, the share of the defence and aerospace sector in Türkiye's overall exports has climbed to 3.5 per cent, Haluk Gorgun said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He added, "This sustained export success in our sector is the result of the defence industry cooperation activities we carry out around the world.

"We continue these efforts with unflagging determination."

During the first 10 months of the year, Türkiye's overall exports amounted to $224.6 billion, up 3.9 per cent year-on-year.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye will not make compromises with its defence industry — vice president

SOURCE:AA
