The Australian government cancelled the visa of a far-right Israeli politician on Monday ahead of a speaking tour, a move event organisers tagged "viciously anti-Semitic".

Simcha Rothman, whose party is part of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's governing coalition, had been scheduled to speak at events organised by the Australian Jewish Association.

But Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said Australia would not accept people coming to the country to "spread division".

"If you are coming to Australia to spread a message of hate and division, we don't want you here," he said. "Australia will be a country where everyone can be safe, and feel safe."

Related TRT Global - Australia will recognise Palestine at UN General Assembly in September — Albanese

As an automatic condition of the visa cancellation, Rothman is unable to travel to Australia for three years.