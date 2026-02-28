WORLD
In pictures: US-Israel attack Iran in 'preemptive strike', raising fears of wider conflict
Life in Tehran is upended as the latest US-Israel strikes trigger blasts, congestion, and a climate of fear across the capital.
President Trump says them US has begun “major combat operations” in Iran after Israel also said it ⁠had launched missile attacks against the country. / Reuters
5 hours ago

On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched a coordinated military campaign against Iran, targeting its missile infrastructure and escalating tensions in the region.

While US officials described the strikes as necessary to protect national security, Iran warned of a “crushing response,” and cities across both countries braced for retaliation.

This photo essay captures the unfolding moments of conflict, the human and urban impact, and the heightened state of alert that has gripped the region.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
