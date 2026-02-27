WORLD
World’s largest aircraft carrier reaches Israeli shores amid US military buildup
US aircraft carrier Gerald R Ford's arrival comes after 20 US refuelling aircraft landed in Israel on Thursday night.
The USS Gerald R Ford, the world's largest aircraft carrier, departs from Souda Naval Base on the island of Crete, Greece, Thursday, February 26 2026. / AP
February 27, 2026

The US aircraft carrier Gerald R Ford, the world's largest, arrived on the shores of Israel on Friday, according to Israeli Channel 12.

No official announcement has been made by the US military.

The media report noted that the arrival of the aircraft carrier came after 20 US refuelling aircraft landed in Israel on Thursday night.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority had previously reported the arrival of four US KC-46A Pegasus refuelling aircraft at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv.

The reports say the arrivals are part of a US military buildup in the region, due to the possibility of a military strike against Iran.

