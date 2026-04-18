Merchant vessels attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz received radio messages from Iran's navy telling them they were not allowed to pass, while two ships reported being hit by gunfire, shipping sources have said.

Several commercial vessels tried to transit the strait after receiving a notice to mariners a day earlier saying passage would be allowed but restricted to lanes Iran deemed safe.

On Saturday, at least two ships reported that Iranian boats fired shots, shipping and maritime security sources told Reuters.

The incidents were reported in the waters between the Qeshm and Larak islands. The vessels turned back without completing the crossing, the sources said.

The United Kingdom Maritime ​Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said it had received a report of an incident 20 nautical miles northeast of Oman.

The captain of a tanker said it had been approached by two Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps gunboats that fired on the vessel. The tanker and its crew were safe.